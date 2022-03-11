Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $159.33

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.33, but opened at $150.57. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $150.94, with a volume of 913 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.04.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($23.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

