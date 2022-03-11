ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $104.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest stock opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.