Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target to $2.50

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.09). Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

