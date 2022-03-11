Bank of America Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $32.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.48% from the company’s previous close.

FIGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96. FIGS has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

