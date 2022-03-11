Morgan Stanley Lowers RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target to $28.50

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMAX. Jonestrading assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.96 million, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.41. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $6,958,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,327,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 139,020 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

