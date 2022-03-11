Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in a year. The company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. Its newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well. It also continues to gain from its enhanced omnichannel capabilities. The company is on track with enabling cross-banner browsing across Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Harmon brands. However, the company’s dismal earnings trend continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021, where in it reported third straight quarter of earnings miss. Sales also lagged estimates. Results were affected by weak comps, lack of availability of products and supply-chain woes. The company was unable to fulfill orders due to supply-chain issues. Management cut the fiscal 2021 view.”

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $2,902,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 61,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $3,155,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.