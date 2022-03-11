Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Select Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Select Medical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.