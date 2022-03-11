Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 113 ($1.48) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JUST. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Friday. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £888.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.21.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

