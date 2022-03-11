Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 113 ($1.48) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JUST. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 106 ($1.39) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 121 ($1.59).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.12) on Friday. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £888.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.21.

Just Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.