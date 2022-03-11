Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

EBOX stock opened at GBX 100.40 ($1.32) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £424.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. Tritax EuroBox has a 52-week low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.90.

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($64,779.87).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

