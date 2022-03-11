Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $15.88

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $17.01. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 489,576 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 258.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,268,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,428,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,545,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 354,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.