Analyzing Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atkore and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atkore currently has a consensus price target of $118.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.50%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Atkore.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atkore and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.56 $587.86 million $14.80 6.86 Solid Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% Solid Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atkore beats Solid Power on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

