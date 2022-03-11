$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.13. Guess? posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guess?.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:GES opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Guess? has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Guess? by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Guess? by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 334,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 151,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Guess? by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

