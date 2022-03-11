EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,800 shares, a growth of 8,756.8% from the February 13th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

EVRAZ stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. EVRAZ has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRZF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $649.00 price target on shares of EVRAZ in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EVRAZ from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EVRAZ Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of steel, vanadium, and coal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment offers steel and related products; vanadium products; extraction of vanadium ore; and iron ore mining.

