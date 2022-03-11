OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of OpGen worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OpGen by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OpGen during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 502.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OpGen by 71.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in OpGen in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get OpGen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OpGen stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. OpGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.