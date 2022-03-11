Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of RumbleON worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after buying an additional 61,186 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Get RumbleON alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBL. Wedbush decreased their target price on RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

RMBL opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $449.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.67. RumbleON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RumbleON Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.