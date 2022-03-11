Geode Capital Management LLC Has $958,000 Position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of urban-gro worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in urban-gro by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 207,271 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in urban-gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in urban-gro during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

UGRO opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. urban-gro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $103.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12.

urban-gro Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

