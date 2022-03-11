United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,402 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of United Insurance worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC opened at $3.48 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $150.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.70.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

