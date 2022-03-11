Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

