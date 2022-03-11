Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 298,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKT opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

