Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUBY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

