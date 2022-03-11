Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BioVie worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioVie by 267.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the period. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIVI opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. BioVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. On average, research analysts forecast that BioVie Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIVI. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

