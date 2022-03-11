Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Unique Fabricating worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFAB stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unique Fabricating from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

