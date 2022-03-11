Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 9,961.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 191.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAA opened at $70.70 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $62.09 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 144.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

