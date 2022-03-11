Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,897 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.2% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

