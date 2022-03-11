Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of CB Financial Services worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBFV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

