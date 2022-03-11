TD Securities Downgrades TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.55.

NYSE TU opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $109,397,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 875,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TELUS by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

