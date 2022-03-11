Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLPNY. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $9.61.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

