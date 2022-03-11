TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 764.0% from the February 13th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

TVAHF opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

