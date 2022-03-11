UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Up 1,275.0% in February

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,275.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UCBJY shares. Citigroup downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.84.

Get UCB alerts:

UCBJY opened at $52.88 on Friday. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.