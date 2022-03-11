Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,871,000. Natixis grew its stake in Fastenal by 333.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in Fastenal by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

