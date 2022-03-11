BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BRC’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

