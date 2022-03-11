Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $155.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.93.
Moderna stock opened at $139.52 on Monday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,513 shares of company stock valued at $54,160,971 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
