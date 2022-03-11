Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $155.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Moderna from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.93.

Moderna stock opened at $139.52 on Monday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,513 shares of company stock valued at $54,160,971 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

