StockNews.com Upgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to Buy

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

Shares of ED opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

