StockNews.com Upgrades Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) to Buy

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.
Shares of ED opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.95.
In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)
