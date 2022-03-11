The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.57 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $7.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.27.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$98.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$93.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$80.68 and a 1-year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$178.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

