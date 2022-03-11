Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

VNDA stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $38,862.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after buying an additional 885,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 452,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 365,075 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 351,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 279,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 269,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

