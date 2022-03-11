Morgan Stanley Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

