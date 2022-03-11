Morgan Stanley Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.21.
Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $42.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.