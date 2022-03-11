TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TriState Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.33.

TSC opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.02.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriState Capital will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,291,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TriState Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

