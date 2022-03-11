Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

