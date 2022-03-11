Analyzing Biomea Fusion (BMEA) and Its Competitors

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ: BMEA – Get Rating) is one of 929 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Biomea Fusion to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A -29.05% -25.40% Biomea Fusion Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

This table compares Biomea Fusion and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A -$41.57 million -3.81 Biomea Fusion Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.71

Biomea Fusion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biomea Fusion. Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Biomea Fusion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biomea Fusion Competitors 5714 20118 42523 828 2.56

Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.77%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.05%. Given Biomea Fusion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Biomea Fusion is more favorable than its competitors.

About Biomea Fusion (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

