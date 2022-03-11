Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 3.00. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative return on equity of 106.61% and a negative net margin of 5,479.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Energous by 2,038.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Energous by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

