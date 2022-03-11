Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Strong Sell

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zoom shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Its growth in the Online business, which represents half of revenues, has been slower than the enterprise business due to the impact of the pandemic. Moreover, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. However, Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and strong demand for Zoom Phone in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s subscriber base jumped year-over-year. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, FBN Securities dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $101.06 and a one year high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average of $215.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,504 shares of company stock worth $26,067,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $418,128,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,625,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,306,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

