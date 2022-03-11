ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 2,050 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,050 ($26.86) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($72.06) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.34) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.51) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,003.08 ($52.45).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,796 ($23.53) on Wednesday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,502 ($19.68) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,086.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,566.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.34.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($29.07), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,778,100.90).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

