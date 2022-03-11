Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.48) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 117 ($1.53).

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 83.80 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.41.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

