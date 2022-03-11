South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.93

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 1825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

