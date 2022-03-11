Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $106.73

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.73, but opened at $116.25. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $119.45, with a volume of 3,914 shares trading hands.

SI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

