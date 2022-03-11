Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Up to $240.95

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $240.95, but opened at $256.84. Atlassian shares last traded at $253.73, with a volume of 9,997 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,752,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

