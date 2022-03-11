Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Price Target to GBX 125

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC:JSVGF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday.
Johnson Service Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Service Group (JSVGF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.