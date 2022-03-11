Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

AXDX stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.91. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 54,541 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $257,978.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 100,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $403,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 321,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,793. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

