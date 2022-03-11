Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) PT Raised to C$1.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PIFYF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

