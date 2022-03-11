Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) PT Raised to C$1.30 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PIFYF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.78.
About Pine Cliff Energy (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pine Cliff Energy (PIFYF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.