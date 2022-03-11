Morgan Stanley Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $9.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of CRCT opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 944,169 shares of company stock worth $18,425,762 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $33,291,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 184,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

