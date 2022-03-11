Morgan Stanley Lowers Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $9.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.
CRCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.
Shares of CRCT opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Cricut has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19.
In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 944,169 shares of company stock worth $18,425,762 over the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cricut by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after buying an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth $33,291,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 184,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
